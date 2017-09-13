Taggart star's daughter 'took illegal substance' before death

Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, daughter of actor John Michie, died at music festival.

John Michie and Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie. SNS

The daughter of Taggart actor John Michie apparently took an "illegal substance" before her death at a music festival, her family has said.

Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, on Monday.

Dorset Police arrested musician Ceon Broughton, 28, who was known to Ms Michie, on suspicion of her murder and of supplying a class A drug.

Mr Broughton, from London, was released under investigation on Tuesday after a post-mortem examination showed no clear signs of assault.

In a statement released through Scottish actor Mr Michie's agent, the family said: "Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy.

"We do not believe there to have been any malice intended in Louella and Ceon's weekend at Bestival.

"They appear to have taken an illegal substance but we would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known.

"Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages."

Mr Michie made his name playing DI Robbie Ross in STVs Taggart from 1998-2010.

The 60-year-old has also appeared in Coronation Street as Karl Munro from 2011-2013 and in Holby City from 2013 to present.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.