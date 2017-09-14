  • STV
  • MySTV

Former Rangers players back LGBTI schools campaign

STV

Move to tackle homophobic bullying supported by Ibrox trio.

Equality: Players hope to stamp out prejudice (file pic).
Equality: Players hope to stamp out prejudice (file pic).

Three former Rangers players have backed calls for LGBTI issues to be taught in schools to tackle homophobic bullying.

Gary McSwegan, Bobby Russell and Dougie Bell have given their support to the Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) campaign.

It comes as research from the campaign group showed nine out of ten lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) pupils reported experiencing homophobia at school.

More than a quarter (27%) said they had attempted suicide after bullying about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Mr McSwegan, who played for Rangers between 1986 and 1993 and now works in a care home, said: "I know that LGBTI young people often feel isolated and excluded.

"School should be the best time of a young person's life, but this often isn't the case if they identify as LGBTI and that isn't good enough.

"Society has made progress on equality, but we have to do more and we have to start making things better for LGBTI youth at school.

"That's why I am supporting the TIE Campaign: to send a message to young people that it's not cool to be homophobic or transphobic and to join the call for LGBTI inclusive education in all of our schools."

Bobby Russell, who joined Rangers in 1977 and played there for ten years, believes the situation can be improved with lessons on LGBTI issues.

He said: "It is time to stamp out prejudice and that can be achieved if we educate our kids about LGBTI issues.

"Young people should feel free to be who they are without fear of bullying."

The Scottish Government recently launched a joint working-group with TIE and other stakeholders, which has been tasked with making recommendations to Ministers as to how the group's proposals can be implemented.

Former Ibrox player Dougie Bell, who played at the club between 1985 and 1987, has previously spoken out against homophobic bullying.

He said: ""Homophobia remains a problem in many schools across the country and I am eager to see LGBTI inclusive education in all schools - as it would transform the lives of LGBTI young people."

In February, the Scottish Parliament became the first in Europe to support LGBTI inclusive education after a majority of MSPs signed TIE's campaign pledge.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.