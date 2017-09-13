Fewer people working for Scottish police and fire services

The number of people employed by the organisations fell by 380 last year.

Emergency services: New figures show drop in employees (file pic).

The total workforce of Scotland's police and fire services has shrunk for the fourth year in a row.

The number of people employed by the organisations has fallen by 380 over the last year, according to new figures.

Their combined workforce has dropped each year since they were nationalised, falling from 30,200 in 2013 to 27,000 in 2017.

About 200 people left Police Scotland over the closure of its local control rooms, costing the force £6.1m.

The latest figures, published on Wednesday by the Scottish Government, include police officers and firefighters.

They also show that the number of people employed in local government fell by 1000 in a year.

Scottish Labour economy spokeswoman Jackie Baillie MSP blamed the decline on budget cuts.

She said: "These figures show more than 1500 fewer employees across local government, our police force, fire service and Scotland's colleges.

"This is the result of an SNP government not interested in using the powers of the parliament to stop Tory austerity in Scotland, and cutting £1.5bn from local government budgets since 2011."

