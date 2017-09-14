Neurological patients living in elderly care homes

Charity Sue Ryder Care said patients were being let down by a lack of specialist care.

Care: More than 1000 in care homes. STV

Many people with neurological conditions are living in care homes for the elderly, a charity has found.

Sue Ryder Care said people with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease are being let down and need specialist care.

The charity found nine of Scotland's 14 health boards don't have a neurological services plan and did not intend to develop one.

Despite a Scottish Government push for more community care, Sue Ryder found only five health boards and five of the 32 local authorities provided meaningful community service.

Its research found more than 1000 people with neurological conditions were living in care homes, many of which were facilities for elderly people.

Thomas McGreevy's wife Dee, 56, has a neurological condition and has been living in an older people's care home for two years.

'My wife's life has been reduced to a mere existence.' Thomas McGreevy

Mr McGreevy said: "My wife's life has been reduced to a mere existence.

"I've long given up expecting any kind of miracle but now Dee is in a room 24 hours a day staring at the four walls.

"I can't fault the care provided by the care home but it doesn't cater to what I feel are Dee's needs. I just want her to have some quality of life."

Pamela MacKenzie, director of neurological services at Sue Ryder Care said: "Neurological conditions can strike anyone, at any time, having a massive impact on them and their families.

"As well as coping with the financial and emotional burden they also have to face a difficult struggle to get the specialist care they need whether in their own home or in residential care."

Ms MacKenzie said the Scottish Government was making progress in finding out how many people in Scotland had neurological condistions but there was still a lack of specialist care.

She continued: "To put this right, the Scottish Government needs to show leadership and put in place a strategy for all the health and social care services that people with neurological conditions need.

"Otherwise they will continue to feel written off and that simply isn't good enough."

