News Stand: Celtic fan's pitch attack, record employment

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, September 14.

#Scotpapers: Brothers jailed after £1.3m cocaine haul.

Here are the front pages from around Scotland this Thursday.

The aftermath of a fan's pitch assault during Tuesday's Celtic v PSG match dominates the tabloids, with the Daily Record telling the story of another fan who slapped him.

The Scottish Sun covers both men's court appearances on Wednesday.

The Herald reports on figures showing record-high employment figures in Scotland - but which also point to a real-terms squeeze on wages across the UK.

While The National leads on a campaign to include the voices of children and young people in the Brexit process, backed by the European Parliament's Guy Verhofstadt.

The Times reports on internet giant Amazon, which has been accused of profiting from tax evasion.

And The Press and Journal leads on the case of two brothers who were caught in Aberdeen with cocaine valued at £1.3m.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.