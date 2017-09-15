News Stand: Man killed by crocodile, Henry VIII powers

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, September 15.

#Scotpapers: 'Pitiless' husband in decades-long domestic abuse campaign.

Catch up on what's making the news around Scotland this Friday.

The Daily Record leads on the court case of Robert Stratton, who is accused of murdering two people at a family vigil.

While The Scottish Sun covers the death of a journalist for the Financial Times in Sri Lanka who was killed by a crocodile.

The Scottish Daily Express reports on the case of a man from Lerwick who could face jail after a decades-long campaign of domestic abuse against his wife.

And The Scotsman leads on the possibility that the Bank of England could raise interest rates.

And The Herald covers the comments of a Labour MEP who says he thinks his party and the SNP should join in an anti-Conservative alliance.

Finally, The National reports on the ongoing dispute between Holyrood and Westminster on the Brexit Repeal Bill and the so-called Henry VIII powers.

