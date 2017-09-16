Armed police stepped up in Scotland amid terror threat

Move after UK terror threat raised to critical after Friday's London Underground attack.

Critical response: More police on streets in current climate. PA

Armed police presence is being stepped up across Scotland in response to the UK terror threat being raised to critical.

The move comes as authorities in England continue to hunt the suspects behind the London Underground attack at Parsons Green station on Friday morning.

With the threat now at its highest level, another attack is said to be expected imminently.

Police Scotland said they would be reviewing all "significant events" taking place over the coming days and will raise security presence where necessary.

However, authorities maintained there was no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in the country.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said: "With the threat level now at critical, Police Scotland will be increasing our operations to protect the people of Scotland, our businesses and public places.

"This will include increasing the number of armed police on patrol across the country.

"The public should expect to see armed officers on foot patrol at key locations and crowded places across the country."

He continued: "Along with event organisers, we will also be reviewing all significant events taking place over the next few days and will increase the security footprint around those events where it is deemed appropriate.

"We have well-rehearsed plans to respond to major incidents and we will be continuing to work with our partners to address the current heightened threat."

Edinburgh Waverley: Police will review all 'significant events' over the year. STV

ACC Higgins urged the public to "remain alert" and report "anything suspicious".

The Scottish Government Resilience Room has been activated following the London attack and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and key cabinet colleagues are said to have been fully briefed in connection with the increased threat level.

Holyrood officials have confirmed that extra security arrangements will be in place at the Scottish Parliament while the heightened threat level exists.

Ms Sturgeon said: "While it is natural that any increase in the threat level is of concern, the public should be reassured that all appropriate precautionary measures are being implemented.

"My advice to the public is to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police - but otherwise to go about daily life as normal."