Armed police scaled back as terror threat level reduced

Specially-trained officers were deployed following an attack on the London tube on Friday.

The number of armed police deployed in Scotland is being scaled back as the UK's terror threat level is reduced.

Specially-trained officers have been on patrol at train stations and other public places since an attack on the London tube on Friday.

The incident at Parsons Green station left 30 people injured and resulted in the UK's terror threat level being raised to its highest level.

Armed police and sniffer dogs were present at Glasgow Central station and Edinburgh Waverley, which was briefly evacuated after a fire on Sunday morning.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Police Scotland assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said: "Although the UK Government has announced that the threat level is to be reduced to 'severe', the public should remain vigilant.

"Since the level was raised on Friday, we have had additional armed police officers on patrol across the country and the public should continue to expect to see these officers as we gradually scale back our policing response in keeping with the UK-wide operation."

Two men, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the Parsons Green attack.

Armed police were widely deployed in Scotland after a terror attack in Manchester earlier this year.

