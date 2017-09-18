News Stand: 'Miracle no one died' and Robber the Bruce

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday, September 18.

News Stand: Front page news on 18/09/2017

Today's Daily Record says 'It's a miracle no one died' after double decker bus crash.

The Scottish Sun has Robber The Bruce as 'Scots crew on movie earn less than English staff.'

The National says Fleeced as 'Scottish farmers to lose £2bn in EU funding after Brexit.'

The Scotsman says Scots Tories to work with SNP on Brexit bill changes.

According to The Herald; Mundell says not all powers will return to Scotland after Brexit.

And finally the Press and Journal in Aberdeen has Couple found dead in home.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.