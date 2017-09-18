Ryanair cancels three Scots flights a day after mix-up

Passengers travelling to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports face uncertainty.

Travel: An average of three Scottish flights a day have been affected. PA

Three flights a day to and from Scottish airports have been cancelled since Ryanair admitted it "messed up" the planning of pilot holidays.

A leading consumer group has now urged the airline to publish full details of all the flights it intends to cancel over the next six weeks.

The budget airline plans to call off 40 to 50 flights a day due to staffing issues.

Six flights affecting passengers travelling to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh were scrapped on Saturday.

A further five have been cancelled today and two more have been dropped from the airline's schedule on Tuesday.

None have been cancelled on Wednesday but no details have been published for Thursday onwards.

If the current pattern continues then an average of three flights a day to and from Scottish airports could be affected.

Consumer rights group Which? called on Ryanair to give passengers more notice.

A spokesman said: "It's essential that Ryanair release a full list of flights that will be affected so that passengers have as much time as possible to make alternate arrangements."

A post on the company's official Twitter account informed customers: "Your flight is operating as scheduled unless you have received a cancellation email."

Irate passengers who asked if their flights would be affected from Thursday onwards were urged to "keep an eye on the website".

As the requests for information kept coming, the airline later tweeted: "Hi, between today and tomorrow all flights cancellations up and until OCT31 will be communicated. Apologies for any inconvenience."

"It's essential that Ryanair release a full list of flights that will be affected so that passengers have as much time as possible to make alternate arrangements." Consumer group Which?

The cancellations could affect up to 400,000 passengers, who will be offered alternative flights or refunds.

The airline has blamed a backlog of staff leave for the disruption, which has led to large numbers of its staff taking holidays towards the end of the year.

Ryanair is changing its holiday year, which currently runs from April to March, to run from January to December instead.

The carrier said the shift meant it had to allocate annual leave to pilots in September and October.

Ryanair also said air traffic control strikes and bad weather were factors, adding that flight cancellations would improve flight punctuality.

Reports have also blamed recruitment problems for the cancellations.

Rival Norwegian Air, which recently launched budget flights from Edinburgh to the US, has employed 140 Ryaniar pilots this year and is currently advertising for its new Dublin base.

Ryanair has not issued a response to the recruitment claims.

STV News has asked the airline when the full list of affected flights will be published.

Are you affected by the uncertainty surrounding Ryanair flights? if so, please email: news@stv.tv

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.