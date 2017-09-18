  • STV
Scottish airports face week of Ryanair cancellations

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The airline has published a full list of flights cancelled due to a pilot shortage.

Ryanair: 21 flights cancelled to and from Scotland this week.
Flyers to and from airports in Scotland will see a week of cancellations of Ryanair flights due a pilot shortage.

Between Monday and Sunday this week, a total of 21 Ryanair flights have been cancelled which were either destined for or destined to fly from Glasgow or Edinburgh Airport.

The airline has published a full list of flights cancelled around the world for the next six weeks after rostering issues led to too many pilots going on leave at the same time.

Scottish airports are only affected for the first week of the six.

However, flights to and from airports in England and Ireland, including London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Dublin are affected for the duration up until October 28.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary, speaking at a press conference on Monday, said: "This is our mess-up. When we make a mess in Ryanair we come out with our hands up.

"We try to explain why we've made the mess and we will pay compensation to those passengers who are entitled to compensation, which will be those flights that are cancelled over the next two weeks."

He estimates that compensation claims could cost the firm almost £18m. Passengers on cancelled flights will also have the option of being place onto alternative flights.

Cancelled flights in Scotland

  • Monday September 18 - Five flights: 2 x Edinburgh-Stansted; 2 x Stansted-Edinburgh; and Glasgow-Stansted
  • Tuesday September 19 - Two flights: Dublin-Glasgow; and Glasgow-Dublin
  • Wednesday September 20 – None
  • Thursday September 21 – Six flights: Edinburgh-Barcelona; Barcelona-Edinburgh; Edinburgh-Bordeaux; Bordeaux-Edinburgh; Edinburgh-Frankfurt Hahn; Frankfurt Hahn-Edinburgh
  • Friday September 22 – Four flights: 2 x Edinburgh-Stansted; 2 x Stansted-Edinburgh
  • Saturday September 23 – Two flights: Glasgow-Carcassone; Carcassone-Glasgow
  • Sunday September 24 – Two flights: Edinburgh-Brussels Charleroi; Brussels Charleroi-Edinburgh

Full list of cancelled Ryanair flights

The list is best viewed in landscape mode if using a mobile device or can be viewed here.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.