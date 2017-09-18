Scottish airports face week of Ryanair cancellations

The airline has published a full list of flights cancelled due to a pilot shortage.

Ryanair: 21 flights cancelled to and from Scotland this week.

Flyers to and from airports in Scotland will see a week of cancellations of Ryanair flights due a pilot shortage.

Between Monday and Sunday this week, a total of 21 Ryanair flights have been cancelled which were either destined for or destined to fly from Glasgow or Edinburgh Airport.

The airline has published a full list of flights cancelled around the world for the next six weeks after rostering issues led to too many pilots going on leave at the same time.

Scottish airports are only affected for the first week of the six.

However, flights to and from airports in England and Ireland, including London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Dublin are affected for the duration up until October 28.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary, speaking at a press conference on Monday, said: "This is our mess-up. When we make a mess in Ryanair we come out with our hands up.

"We try to explain why we've made the mess and we will pay compensation to those passengers who are entitled to compensation, which will be those flights that are cancelled over the next two weeks."

He estimates that compensation claims could cost the firm almost £18m. Passengers on cancelled flights will also have the option of being place onto alternative flights.

Cancelled flights in Scotland

Monday September 18 - Five flights: 2 x Edinburgh-Stansted; 2 x Stansted-Edinburgh; and Glasgow-Stansted

- Five flights: 2 x Edinburgh-Stansted; 2 x Stansted-Edinburgh; and Glasgow-Stansted Tuesday September 19 - Two flights: Dublin-Glasgow; and Glasgow-Dublin

- Two flights: Dublin-Glasgow; and Glasgow-Dublin Wednesday September 20 – None

– None Thursday September 21 – Six flights: Edinburgh-Barcelona; Barcelona-Edinburgh; Edinburgh-Bordeaux; Bordeaux-Edinburgh; Edinburgh-Frankfurt Hahn; Frankfurt Hahn-Edinburgh

– Six flights: Edinburgh-Barcelona; Barcelona-Edinburgh; Edinburgh-Bordeaux; Bordeaux-Edinburgh; Edinburgh-Frankfurt Hahn; Frankfurt Hahn-Edinburgh Friday September 22 – Four flights: 2 x Edinburgh-Stansted; 2 x Stansted-Edinburgh

– Four flights: 2 x Edinburgh-Stansted; 2 x Stansted-Edinburgh Saturday September 23 – Two flights: Glasgow-Carcassone; Carcassone-Glasgow

– Two flights: Glasgow-Carcassone; Carcassone-Glasgow Sunday September 24 – Two flights: Edinburgh-Brussels Charleroi; Brussels Charleroi-Edinburgh

Full list of cancelled Ryanair flights

The list is best viewed in landscape mode if using a mobile device or can be viewed here.

