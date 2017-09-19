News stand: Terror suspect on the Clyde, Wayne Broomy
Catch up on the front page news from across the country on Tuesday, September 19.
Today's Daily Record has picture of Tube bomb suspect on ferry trip down the Clyde.
The Scottish Sun says Facebook bans our heroes....but they show I.S beheading.
The Scotsman says Britons top Europe table for reading jihadist propaganda.
The Scottish Daily Express says How SNP have cost NHS £1bn.
The National says Scotland leads the way with internet light revolution.
And finally The Press and Journal says Unpaid council tax bill £52m.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.