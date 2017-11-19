  • STV
Scheme launched to help more Scots firms export abroad

STV

Five pilot local export partnerships announced by the Scottish Government.

Exports: Ministers providing up to£400,000 to help develop programme.
Exports: Ministers providing up to£400,000 to help develop programme.

More businesses will have the opportunity and support to trade abroad with the help of a new initiative, the Scottish Government has announced.

Five pilot local export partnerships (LEPs) are being launched by the Scottish Government and Scottish Chambers of Commerce to increase the number of firms exporting their products and services.

The partnerships - in Cairngorms; Inverness/Highlands and Islands; Dumfries and Galloway/Scottish Borders; Edinburgh/Lothian and Glasgow/Lanarkshire - will bring together Scottish Development International, local authorities and a range of local support organisations.

They will offer support and expertise to companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with little or no previous exporting experience and help them enter international markets.

The Scottish Government is providing up to £400,000 to the Scottish Chambers of Commerce to develop the pilot programme.

Economy secretary Keith Brown said: "With Brexit looming, international trade and export has never been so vital to the Scottish economy, but it can seem daunting to businesses who haven't yet ventured into the field.

"It is crucial that we maximise the help and support available to those firms - particularly the SMEs which are the lifeblood of our economy.

"These pilots will test new approaches to support businesses to export, opening a whole new world to companies and employers throughout Scotland."

The pilot phase is expected to last for two years.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: "These new LEPs will build on the strong partnerships we have recently forged with government in the field of international trade, which has already resulted in promising new routes to accessing important markets for Scottish goods and services, notably China.

"The combination of the chambers' network at grassroots and the experience and in-market expertise within government and its agencies is a powerful one.

"This LEP initiative allows us to show what can be achieved for exporters with a Team Scotland approach."

