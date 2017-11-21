News Stand: Brexit bill woe, Great British Bake Off split

Your front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, November 21.

#ScotPapers: Your front papers from across Scotland.

The Scottish Times leads with a story about Theresa May being urged to use Germany's political turmoil to reduce the UK's Brexit bill.

The Daily Record and The Scottish Sun are covering Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood separating from his wife after 20 years.

The National leads with a story about the Ulster Unionist party calling for Westminster to oversee Holyrood.

The Press and Journal covers the rent increase for Aberdeen city centre businesses.

And finally The Scotsman covers the ongoing Edinburgh tram inquiry.

