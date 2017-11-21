Drugs worth £160,000 and gun seized at railway stations

Three men were held by British Transport Police in the space of five days.

Police: Drugs discovered at three stations. BTP

Drugs worth more than £160,000 and a gun have been seized from Scottish railway stations in a week.

A 45-year-old man was arrested after £80,000 of cannabis was found at Edinburgh Waverley station on Wednesday.

Two days later, a 56-year-old man was detained at Aberdeen after £13,000 of heroin was discovered.

He was accused of being in possession of a gun, a blade and an air weapon without a licence.

Officers at Glasgow Central arrested a man who arrived on a Virgin train after £70,000 of cannabis was found on Monday.

Superintendent David Marshall said: "These are three very impressive seizures which has resulted in an estimated £160,000 worth of drugs being taken off the streets.

"This work underpins why cross-border and end-to-end policing on the rail network is extremely vital.

"Our officers can quickly work with British Transport Police colleagues south of the border, as well as other police forces, to share intelligence and intercept drugs."

He added: "These arrests prove that our work to make the railway a hostile environment for criminals to operate is working.

"We will continue to work hard to make sure passengers feel safe and crime is deterred.

"The public can of course help us achieve this and I would advise anyone with any concerns to report them to us."

