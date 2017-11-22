News Stand: Police favour using guns, Kezia in the jungle

Here are your front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, November 22.

#ScotPapers: Your front pages from across Scotland.

The Scottish Daily Express covers the news that the majority of police in Scotland want to be given guns.

The Scottish Sun leads with Kezia Dugdale taking part in I'm A Celebrity.

The National leads with Port Glasgow being on course to become "world class".

The Scottish Daily Mail covers savers being urged yesterday to boycott banks that have not passed on this month's rise in interest rates.

The Daily Record leads with the new alcohol minimum pricing being set out.

And The Herald covers the expected cash boost for Scotland in the budget.

