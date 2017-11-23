Commuter disruption likely as snow and heavy rain expected

A yellow warning for snow and flooding has been issued across Scotland.

Snow: Parts of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands are likely to be affected. STV

Large parts of Scotland are braced for snow while heavy rain and strong winds lash much of the rest of the UK.

Heavy and persistent snow is forecast north of the border on Thursday morning, with 2cm to 5cm likely for many parts and up to 20cm on the highest ground, the Met Office said.

A yellow "be aware" weather warning for snow kicked in just after midnight for the Scottish Highlands, Western Isles, Grampian, Strathclyde and Central, Tayside and Fife regions.

The warning, which covers the morning rush hour and is valid until 1pm on Thursday, warns that some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with possible longer journey times for road, bus and train services.

Meanwhile a yellow weather warning of heavy rain was in force for southern Scotland, northern England and Wales until 9am on Thursday.

Forecasters warn that spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer while bus and train services are also likely to be affected.

Strong winds were also forecast south of the border for the early hours of Thursday.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: "Snow is forecast for northern Scotland and this could potentially affect travel in the area.

"Outside that area snow is not going to be an issue, it's more likely to be heavy rain."

In the Highlands rail passengers faced disruption after three landslips following heavy rain forced the cancellation of some services.

Train services from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick were affected, with the line blocked between the Highland capital and Beauly.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

