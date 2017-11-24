Black Friday spending set to take a dip, survey suggests

Scots will spend an estimated £181 this year according to the poll.

Consumers: Most plan to avoid the high street (file pic).

Scottish shoppers are unlikely to spend as much this Black Friday as they did last year, according to a survey.

Scots will spend an estimated £181 compared with £187.55 in 2016 - although this is higher than the £57.73 average in 2015.

Those behind the survey claim it could be down to the day of the global sales spree coming before some people get paid.

Claire Reid, head of assurance at PwC in Scotland, said: "One issue for Black Friday this year is that it does fall comparatively early this year, before pay day for many consumers.

"This may present a cashflow issue for some shoppers and could result in slightly more muted growth.

"This may also explain why the amount Scots want to spend is down a little on last year. Next year's figures will show better if this is the start of a trend and Scots are no longer bothering with the perceived early bargains."

The survey suggests 74% of spending will be carried out online - with only 18% intending to purchase in stores.

The vast majority of items purchased will be for the shopper themselves and not gifts for others.

Only a fifth of items purchased will be for other people.

Clothing and beauty products are among the main items consumers intend to buy.

The survey's results are in contrast with a UK-wide poll earlier this month which suggested spending could be up by as much as 8% when Wales, Northern Ireland and England are taken into account.