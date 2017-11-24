News Stand: Kezia in the jungle, Prince Harry engaged

Your front pages from across Scotland on Friday, November 24.

#ScotPapers: Here are your front pages from across Scotland.

The Daily Record leads with former Scottish Labour party leader Kezia Dugdale taking part in her first bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity.

While the Scottish Sun covers speculation that Prince Harry may now be engaged to American actress Meghan Markle.

The Scottish Times has lead with a report that YouTube adverts showing scantily clad children that have attracted comments from hundreds of paedophiles.

The National covers a report that austerity measures will be in place for at least the next decade.

The Press and Journal covers a council worker who took bribes and sold off stock homes lower than market value.

And finally The Herald covers the proposed tax break for first-time buyers.

