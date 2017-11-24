News Stand: Kezia in the jungle, Prince Harry engaged
Your front pages from across Scotland on Friday, November 24.
The Daily Record leads with former Scottish Labour party leader Kezia Dugdale taking part in her first bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity.
While the Scottish Sun covers speculation that Prince Harry may now be engaged to American actress Meghan Markle.
The Scottish Times has lead with a report that YouTube adverts showing scantily clad children that have attracted comments from hundreds of paedophiles.
The National covers a report that austerity measures will be in place for at least the next decade.
The Press and Journal covers a council worker who took bribes and sold off stock homes lower than market value.
And finally The Herald covers the proposed tax break for first-time buyers.
