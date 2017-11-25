  • STV
Police chief backs pledge to end violence against women 

Paul O'Hare

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has endorsed the White Ribbon pledge.

Campaign: White Ribbon Day marks the start of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.
One of Scotland's top police officers has signed a pledge to help end violence against women and girls as a "clear signal of intent" from the force.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and other members of Police Scotland's executive gave their backing to the White Ribbon pledge - part of a global campaign to end male violence against women.

White Ribbon Day on Saturday marks the start of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Mr Livingstone, the most senior of Scotland's three deputy chief constables, recently delayed plans to retire after it was announced that Chief Constable Phil Gormley had been put on special leave as allegations of gross misconduct against him are investigated.

He said: "Every day our officers and staff work to tackle violence against women, to prevent offences and make our communities safer for all.

"Violence against women takes many forms, whether it's sexual crime, domestic abuse, human trafficking, female genital mutilation or another form of abuse.

"The vast majority of these offences take place in private or in virtual space rather than public spaces.

"While most men do not perpetrate violence against women, the overwhelming majority of offenders are men.

"This has to stop.

"That is why it is so important for all of us, but especially men, to do what we can to address violence against women."

He added: "Signing the White Ribbon pledge is a clear signal of our intent.

"We won't remain silent, as individuals and as a service, and we will do all we can to end violence against women and girls."

Davy Thompson, campaign director of White Ribbon Scotland, said: "By signing the White Ribbon pledge, Deputy Chief Constable Livingstone and other members of the executive of Police Scotland have set an example to others in the police service and beyond to declare their opposition to male violence against women by also signing the pledge.

"White Ribbon Scotland appreciates their involvement in the campaign and their decision to stand up as role models to others. In so doing they have taken an important step towards the elimination of gender-based violence and abuse across Scotland."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.