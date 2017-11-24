Senior police officer suspended over 'criminal allegations'

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins is the officer at the centre of the probe.

Police: ACC Bernard Higgins joined Strathclyde Police in 1988. © STV

A Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable has been suspended over 'a number of criminal and misconduct allegations'.

STV News understands the officer is ACC Bernard Higgins, who has had responsibility for Operational Support, Custody and Criminal Justice divisions since September last year.

ACC Higgans, who joined Strathclyde Police in 1988, has denied any wrongdoing.

The Scottish Police Authority has not named the officer but confirmed the decision was taken by its Board after the allegations were brought to its attention by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

An SPA statement said: "The Authority may suspend a senior officer on the condition that an effective criminal or misconduct investigation may be prejudiced, or if the nature of the allegations would make suspension in the public interest.

"Having considered the views of the PIRC, the Authority has concluded that both these conditions were satisfied and have taken the necessary steps this afternoon to suspend him from the office of constable.

"The SPA has in addition today formally referred misconduct allegations relating to the senior officer to the PIRC for further investigation having assessed that, if proven, they would constitute gross misconduct."

The SPA said the suspension is effective with immediate effect and will be reviewed in four weeks or "if there is a change in circumstances relevant to the suspension".

The statement concluded: "The Deputy Chief Constable Designate Iain Livingstone has been advised and is taking the necessary steps to ensure effective interim management arrangements are put in place."

The suspension of ACC Higgins comes two months after Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley was placed on "leave of absence".

A total of five complaints have been made against Mr Gormley.

A PIRC spokesman said: "Following receipt of anonymous allegations of criminality by officers, including a senior officer, serving with Police Scotland, the Commissioner referred the allegations to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

"This was to allow the COPFS to consider whether the criminal allegations should be investigated by the Commissioner.

"The COPFS decided that an independent investigation should be carried out by the PIRC and this is now underway."

A spokesman for ACC Higgins said: "Mr Higgins denies and rejects any allegations of wrongdoing.

"He will fully cooperate with the investigation.

"He intends to resume his duties as soon as this matter has been resolved."

