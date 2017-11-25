Searches resume for fisherman missing for five days

Alasdair Macleod's creel boat Varuna was discovered on rocks in Wester Ross.

Search: Police helicopter was called out.

Searches are resuming for a fisherman who has been missing in Wester Ross for almost five days.

Alasdair Macleod's creel boat Varuna was discovered on rocks north of Applecross on Monday afternoon.

A major search was launched to trace the 57-year-old, with coastguard teams and lifeboats scouring the area throughout the week.

The Police Scotland helicopter and local fishing boats also assisted with the search but no trace of him has been found.

Police have said there will be further activity in the coming days.

Inspector Andrew Shaw said: "Unfortunately, despite extensive search efforts over the course of the week we haven't yet located Mr Macleod.

"We are very grateful for the assistance from partner agencies and members of the local community for their support with the search."

Mr Macleod would have been wearing orange oilskins and yellow wellington boots when he went fishing.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) also said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

