Scotland legend Denis Law to receive freedom of Aberdeen

The 77-year-old, who was born in Powis, played for Scotland 55 times and scored 30 goals.

Honour: Law was born in the city.

Football legend Denis Law will be granted the freedom of Aberdeen at a ceremony on Saturday.

The 77-year-old, who was born and raised in Powis, played for Scotland as well as clubs including Manchester United, Torino and Manchester City.

Law will have the freedom of the city conferred on him at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday evening.

The centre-forward, affectionately known as "The Lawman", will also travel down Union Street in an open top car as part of a procession on Sunday.

He was capped 55 times for Scotland and scored 30 goals for the country, holding a joint record with Kenny Dalglish.

'Everyone knows I am an Aberdonian at heart and my love for the city and its people has never diminished.'
Denis Law

He said earlier: "To have the freedom of the city conferred on me is overwhelming, as you always think these sorts of awards should go to other people.

"I may have left Aberdeen as a youngster but everyone knows I am an Aberdonian at heart and my love for the city and its people has never diminished.

"This will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of my life for both me and my family."

In March this year, councillors unanimously backed a motion to grant Law the freedom of the city.

He joins join the likes of former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev, Sir Alex Ferguson and The Highlanders, 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland in receiving the accolade.

Law was also made a CBE for his services to football and charity in March.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.