News Stand: Boy who needs transplant, Brexit 'stalemate'

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, November 27.

The Scottish Sun leads with the story of six-year-old Bo Cox, who needs a kidney transplant, as part of the paper's campaign to get more people to join the organ donor register.

And the Daily Record also covers a story about organ donation, reporting on a letter a woman wrote to the family of dead footballer Shaun Woodburn thanking him after his organ donation saved her life.

The National reports on a "stalemate" in the Brexit talks, as international trade secretary Liam Fox tells Europe there can be no decision on the Irish border until a UK-EU trade deal has been reached.

While The Scotsman leads on new Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard's promise of a "radical" leftward shift for the party.

The Herald reports that Scottish adults have failed to respond to a £500m drive to encourage them into being more active.

Finally, The Times leads on claims that thousands of children are being groomed by criminal gangs to be drug runners.

