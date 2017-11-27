Former Scots soldier jailed in India to learn fate

Billy Irving is one of the Chennai Six, who have spent four years in prison.

Billy Irving: Former solider with family. Yvonne MacHugh

The Chennai Six will find out whether or not they will be released from prison in India after more than four years on Monday.

Former soldier Billy Irving, from Connel in Argyll, was among the group jailed on weapons charges in 2013.

They had been working as security guards on an anti-piracy ship which Indian authorities say strayed into their territorial waters without permission.

When custom officials boarded the vessel they found 35 guns and almost 6000 rounds of ammunition.

Charges against the men have been dropped but they cannot leave India while prosecutors pursue an appeal.

The group's latest hearing concluded on November 20 and they are due to learn their fate on Monday.

On Sunday, Mr Irving's partner Yvonne MacHugh said she wanted him back by Christmas.

"What I'm expecting is the unexpected," the 26-year-old said.

"For the whole time this has been going on we have looked at the worst and best situations, but it's never anything you can imagine that happens.

"The best outcome would be he's home before Christmas."

The other men involved are Nick Dunn, 31, of Northumberland; John Armstrong, 30, of Wigton, Cumbria; Nicholas Simpson, 47, of Catterick, North Yorkshire; Ray Tindall, 42, of Chester, and Paul Towers, 54, of Pocklington, East Yorkshire.

