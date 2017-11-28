New action plan launched to tackle the stigma of HIV

Attitudes around the disease are one of the biggest barriers to people being tested.

A new strategy has been launched in a bid to combat the stigma faced by people living with HIV.

Voluntary sector bodies, together with people living with the condition and those affected by it, joined together to unveil the new action plan ahead of World AIDS Day on Friday December 1.

A total of 5,134 people in Scotland are currently living with HIV, according to the consortium involved in the work.

The Anti-Stigma Strategy: Road Map to Zero sets out how organisations such as the National AIDS Trust, the Terence Higgins Trust, HIV Scotland and others will continue to work with the Scottish Government and others to end HIV-related stigma.

The stigma around the disease is seen as being one of the biggest barriers to people being tested, and can therefore stop people receiving the treatment and support they need.

'We need to normalise the discussions around HIV and talk about the facts. "As individuals and as a society, we must not be bystanders to stigmatising views and prejudice.' Will Dalgleish

And it could also prevent a person living with HIV from revealing their status to family, friends and partners, potentially leading to mental health problems, including increased levels of anxiety, loneliness, depression, and suicidal feelings.

George Valiotis, CEO of HIV Scotland, said: "Scotland has all the right tools to reach zero new HIV infections.

"To achieve this reality, we need a collaborative effort bringing people from a range of communities, organisations and sectors to address stigma."

Will Dalgleish, who has HIV, is the chair of the Lothian HIV Patient Forum as well as being part of the HIV Anti-Stigma Consortium.

He said: "Stigma affects everyone living with and at risk of HIV, and that's not good enough.

"We need to normalise the discussions around HIV and talk about the facts.

"As individuals and as a society, we must not be bystanders to stigmatising views and prejudice."

