News Stand: Freedom for Chennai Six, royal engagement

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, November 28.

#Scotpapers: Councils feeling financial strain.

The Daily Record covers Scottish soldier Billy Irving, who will be coming home after spending four years in prison in India as part of the Chennai Six.

And The Scottish Sun leads on the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Both The Scotsman and The Press and Journal lead on financial pressures being experienced by Scottish councils, with the latter reporting that Aberdeen Council dipped into its cash reserves last year.

The Herald reports claims that Police Scotland's assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins was suspended due to covering up a rucksack theft by a fellow officer.

Finally, The National mocks the Labour party with criticisms of new Scottish leader Richard Leonard, MP Kate Hoey and ex-Scottish leader and I'm a Celebrity contestant Kezia Dugdale.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.