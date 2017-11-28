Scot jailed in India for four years released from prison

Billy Irving, from Connel in Argyll, was one of 35 men jailed on weapons charges in 2013.

Billy Irving: Hopes to return to family. Yvonne MacHugh

A Scot jailed in India for almost four years has been released from prison.

He had been working with five other Brits on an anti-piracy ship which was boarded after allegedly straying into Indian territorial waters.

Customs officials found 35 guns aboard and although the charges were later dropped the group had to remain in India while prosecutors appealed.

The men - collectively known as the Chennai Six - learned on Monday that they would be released.

Mr Irving is now at the British High Commission in India and hopes to return home to Scotland soon.

However, any further appeals by Indian authorities could still prevent his return.

A statement published on the Chennai Six's Facebook page on Monday morning said: "The appeal court has today found all 35 men not guilty, we now wait to hear as and when the men will be allowed home to their families.

"This may take some time whilst the authorities decide whether they agree with the outcome or wish to appeal.

"If they wish to appeal the men might be released from prison but not allowed back to the UK. But the families are understandably delighted that finally common sense and justice has prevailed."