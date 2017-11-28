Snow gate closures on A93 after yellow weather warning

Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness are likely to be hit by wintry showers.

Snow: A yellow weather warning has been issued. STV

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning across the north of Scotland.

Overnight, snowy and icy conditions are expected to impact Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and the islands.

Snow gate closures are in place on the A93, including between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee and on the A939 between Cockbridge to Tomintoul.

The weather warning is in place until 10am on Wednesday.

Snow is expected to lie on higher grounds, with a minimum temperature of -1C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause was-off on treated roads.

"Wintry showers will bring an additional hazard and may lead to one to two cm of snow accumulating on ground above 200m."

