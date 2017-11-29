Festive campaign to keep Scots healthy this Christmas

Health secretary Shona Robison will launch Be Health-Wise this Winter in Edinburgh.

Flu: Scots urged to stock up on medication (file pic). foshydog

A festive campaign aims to help Scots stay healthy over the Christmas season.

It will outline easy ways people can look after themselves and their families.

Robison said: "Planning ahead can help ensure that coughs, colds and minor ailments don't become a big problem for you and your family over winter.

"Stocking up on remedies is a good idea to help tackle common conditions. Knowing where to get help if someone does become unwell is also important so it's good to know your local GP and pharmacy opening times that may vary over the holidays.

"We also have a really good resource online at nhsinform.scot which includes self-help guides so you can quickly and easily check symptoms and decide what to do next."

Recommended steps include checking the opening times for GP surgeries and pharmacies and stocking up on medicines for common winter illnesses.

People are also being reminded to order repeat prescriptions and to get a flu vaccination if needed.

