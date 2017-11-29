News Stand: Unpaid workers 'scandal', care abuse review

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, November 29.

#Scotpapers: UK minister slammed for withholding key Brexit information.

Catch up on the front pages from around the country on Wednesday.

The Daily Record leads with the story of a labourer who handed in £30 he found at an ATM - only to win £50,000 later on after betting on horses.

And the Scottish Daily Express reports that only 80% of NHS patients in Scotlands were seen within a 12-week timescale - said to be the "worst ever" figures.

The Herald covers accusations that Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival is "exploiting" young workers with hundreds of unpaid positions.

While The Scotsman leads on the Crown Office's announcement that it will review historic abuse of children in care.

The National covers criticism of UK Brexit minister David Davis for redacted reports his office has released about the impacts of Brexit.

Finally, The Press and Journal reports on former Labour councillor Sean Morton admitting to having a stash of child abuse images.

