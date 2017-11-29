Bank of Scotland to close 11 branches with job losses

Branches in areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling will shut next year.

Bank of Scotland: Jobs to be lost. SWNS

Bank of Scotland is to close 11 branches across the country next year.

Lloyds Banking Group, the firm behind Bank of Scotland, has announced branches in areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling will shut.

Staff were informed of the decision on Wednesday.

A total of 49 banks in the UK, including Halifax and Lloyds branches, will close under the plans, with the loss of 99 jobs.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman said: " Customers are increasingly choosing to use digital and mobile channels for their everyday banking needs.

"As a consequence, the number of customers visiting some of our branches has declined in recent years. In response to this, we have confirmed the locations of some branches which will close next year across Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

"Branches remain a key part of the service we offer to customers and we continue to make significant investment in revitalising our network, shaping it to their needs."

Full list of closures in Scotland:

Alva

Bridge Of Allan

Denny

East Carnoustie

East Lochgelly

Edinburgh Piershill

Glasgow Dalmuir

Glasgow Giffnock

Glasgow Scotstoun

Prestwick

Stirling Munro Road

