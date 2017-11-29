Search to find seven-year-old child missing after school

Jack MacPherson was last seen in Inverness shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

Jack MacPherson: He is on his own.

A seven-year-old child has gone missing after school.

Jack MacPherson was last seen on Dell Road in Inverness shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

The youngster, who is on his own, is 4ft 5in and has light brown hair with a shaved spider web design.

He is wearing a red jacket, black trousers, wellington boots and a dark school bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

