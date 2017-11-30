News Stand: Queensferry Crossing disruption, Brexit deal

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, November 30.

#Scotpapers: And drug baron 'mocks early release from jail'.

Here are the headlines from around the country on Thursday.

The Daily Record leads with the story of a drug baron from Glasgow who made light of his early release from jail by dressing up as a convict for a fancy dress party.

And The Scottish Sun reports on an alleged confession from the killer of schoolgirl Milly Dowler to further murders.

The Scotsman covers the disruption to the Queensferry Crossing due to snagging issues, which it was announced could last for up to ten months.

Both The Herald and The Times lead on the progress of Brexit talks, with the French ambassador saying he was confident a deal could be reached on a visit to Scotland, while an Irish border deal is reported to be close.

Finally, The National wishes its readers a happy St Andrew's Day.

