MasterChef winner named Scotland's first national chef

A former MasterChef winner has been named Scotland's first national chef.

Gary Maclean, a senior lecturer at City of Glasgow College, won the cooking show in 2016.

His new role will involve promoting healthy eating and showcasing Scottish food and drink.

Mr Maclean said: "As a passionate advocate for cooking fresh, nutritious and locally sourced food, I am absolutely delighted to be appointed Scotland's first national chef.

"I'm sure my passion for education will also help to promote the benefits that Scottish produce can have on a healthy diet and will help to change our relationship with locally sourced and produced food."

The appointment was announced by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing on Thursday.

"The appointment of Gary Maclean will play a central role in celebrating the rich larder of produce that we have available and advocate the use of locally sourced, healthy, sustainable and affordable food," he said.

