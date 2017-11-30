Google celebrates St Andrew's Day with Scottish doodle

Artist Johanna Basford has created a sketch that 'celebrates all things Scottish'.

Sketch: Unicorn leads the parade. Johanna Basford

Google is celebrating St Andrew's Day with a Scottish version of its famous doodle.

The website's logo has been turned into a parade of Scottish symbols including a unicorn, Nessie and thistles.

Aberdeenshire artist Johanna Basford created the sketch, saying it "celebrated all things Scottish".

Google often changes its logo to doodles to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous or historic figures.

Describing the doodle, a post from Google said: "Today's very special colouring-in doodle by Scottish artist Johanna Basford is a procession of beloved Scottish symbols, each with a special link to the country's rich heritage and mythology.

"Wreathed in the prickly-leaved purple thistle, the unicorn (Scotland's national animal) leads the parade, symbolising innocence, purity, power and joy."

The doodle as it appears on the Google homepage. Google 2017

As well as the Loch Ness monster, the sketch also features a red deer, Scotland's largest native mammal, exploring bluebell woods.

Ms Basford, who lives in Ellon, encouraged fans to download and share their own coloured-in versions of her drawing.

In a post on her website, she said: "To mark St Andrew's day, Google asked me to create a very special Google doodle that celebrates all things Scottish so I picked up my pens and pencils and created this for them.

"My daughter Evie is delighted to see our national animal (the unicorn!) make an appearance!

"There's a splash of saltire blue, but I think it needs more colour... over to you!"

