About 60,000 pensioners 'will spend Christmas alone'

The figures are a 50% increase on a previous Age Scotland study in 2015.

Pensioner: Many can go days without human contact (file pic). Yui Mok / PA Wire

Around 60,000 pensioners in Scotland will spend Christmas Day alone, according to a study.

The Age Scotland figures are a 50% increase on 2015, showing a surge in the "epidemic" of loneliness.

It comes as the charity launches its "No one should have no one" campaign to highlight the extent of loneliness and isolation across the country.

Age Scotland chief executive Brian Sloan said: "The epidemic of loneliness among older people is having a devastating impact on their health and well-being.

"While most of us are looking forward to spending the festive period with family or friends, it's sobering to think that 60,000 older Scots will have only their television for company."

Mr Sloan said many pensioners are likely to go days without a visit or phone call from family or friends.

He said: "We hear from older people via our helpline who feel trapped in their homes and simply want to hear the sound of a human voice."

Loneliness can have a serious impact on both physical and mental health, causing long-term misery and contributing to the development of serious medical conditions such as heart problems, mental health issues and dementia.

Around 80,000 people over 65 feel lonelier at Christmastime than at any other time of year, with those who have been widowed most at risk, according to the study.

The same number see TV as their only source of company over the festive period, with nearly one in five keeping it on all day because "it's lovely to hear human voices".

Almost one in ten older people will spend half or more of their days alone over Christmas, without a phone call or visit from a friend or relative.

A similar number leave their home only once a week or less often, while 3% do not usually leave their home in a month.

Mr Sloan gave his backing to a Scottish Government commitment to tackle loneliness.

He said: "We can also all do our bit to reach out to older people in our communities, whether that's volunteering as a befriender or simply popping round to check on a neighbour."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.