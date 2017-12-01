More than 150 jobs to go at RBS as bank shuts branches

Royal Bank of Scotland has announced it will close 62 branches across the country.

RBS: Decision amounts to 'financial vandalism', says union. Philip Toscano / PA Archive/PA Images

More than 150 people employed at the Royal Bank of Scotland will be made redundant after it announced dozens of branch closures.

The bank will close a total of 62 branches across the country, which it says will cost 158 jobs.

A leading trade union called the move "institutional financial vandalism" and said it will "devastate local communities with bank closures and destroy hundreds of quality jobs".

RBS said it will seek to handle the redundancies on a voluntary basis and added that the decision was the result of the rise in online and mobile banking.

Among the branches to be shut are Aberdeen Bridge of Don, Inverness Queensgate, Dundee Stobswell, Perth South Street, and Glasgow Business Centre.

There will also be raft of closures in the Highlands, the Borders, the Lothians, Lanarkshire, Argyll and Bute and Ayrshire.

A spokeswoman for RBS said: "More and more of our customers are choosing to do their everyday banking online or on mobile. Since 2012 the number of customers using our branches in Scotland has fallen by 44%.

"Only 1% of our customers in Scotland now use a branch regularly while the number of regular mobile users has increased by 39% since 2015."

She added: "As customers continue to change the way they bank with us, we must change the way we serve them, so we are investing in our more popular branches and shaping our network, replacing traditional bricks and mortar branches with alternative ways to bank."

The spokeswoman said the bank would aim to keep compulsory redundancies "to an absolute minimum", adding: "We are doing everything we can to support those affected."

But Unite Scotland has said the bank's directors are "filling their boots", pointing to their earnings in 2016 of £8.3m.

It said RBS, which remains 72% owned by the taxpayer, "should not be allowed to turn its back on rural communities across Scotland".

The trade union's regional officer Lyn Turner said: "RBS's 2016 annual report states that they want 'to transform the bank into the number one for customer service, trust and advocacy.'

"What we have in 2017 is a plan which amounts to institutional financial vandalism on a scale which has never been seen in this country ever before. Customer service? Trust? Don't make me laugh."

Ms Turner added: "This is not the Royal Bank for Scotland.

"It's the Royal Bank for its top directors and executives filling their boots while they devastate local communities with bank closures and destroy 100s of quality jobs."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.