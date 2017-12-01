News Stand: Pensioner loneliness, Brexit 'lifeline'

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, December 1.

#Scotpapers: Man locks love rival in shed.

Catch up in the headlines around Scotland on Friday.

The National leads on the Scottish Government's plans to publish fresh proposals on how to protect Scotland's place in single market, marketing it as a "Brexit lifeline".

Both the Scottish Daily Express and The Scotsman cover a new report describing an "epidemic of loneliness" for Scottish pensioners this Christmas.

Friday's Daily Record urges the prime minister to rescind Britain's invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit in the wake of his Britain First retweets.

And The Herald reports that better-off people are being billed at a higher rate for care home costs.

Finally, The Press and Journal leads on the court case of a man from Elgin, Moray, who locked a love rival in a shed and threatened to leave him there for a day.

