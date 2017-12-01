Underwater turbine scheme wins top renewables award

The Atlantis Resources venture was recognised at the Scottish Green Energy Awards.

MeyGen: Turbine is lowered into the water during construction. Atlantis Resources

Underwater turbines which generate electricity using tidal currents have won a top accolade at the Scottish Green Energy Awards.

Atlantis Resources was one of 11 winners announced on Thursday for its MeyGen project in the Pentland Firth.

They were drawn from a shortlist of 40 contenders during the event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack said: "This year's winners are helping Scotland change the way it thinks about energy - something that's going to be increasingly important in future.

"They're creating the organisations, projects and mindsets that we'll need to tackle climate change, while continuing to power Scotland's economy."

Atlantis recently set a new world record when two MeyGen turbines generated enough electricity to power 2000 homes for a month.

The company intends to eventually install 269 turbines in the Pentland Firth, between Orkney and Caithness.

They will reportedly be capable of generating 398 megawatts of clean energy - enough to power 175,000 homes.

Best Community Engagement Award: Locogen – Ben Mor Hydro 500kW Shared Ownership Project

Best Community Project Award : West Harris Trust - Talla na Mara

West Harris Trust - Talla na Mara Best Innovation Award : Scottish Water Horizons and SHARC Energy - Borders College Campus sewage energy recovery system

Scottish Water Horizons and SHARC Energy - Borders College Campus sewage energy recovery system Carbon Reduction Award : Bright Green Hydrogen, Fife Council and Toshiba - The Levenmouth Community Energy Project

Bright Green Hydrogen, Fife Council and Toshiba - The Levenmouth Community Energy Project Champion of Renewables: Barbara Whiting

Contribution to Skills Award: 2050 Climate Group

Outstanding Contribution Award: Gareth Davies

Outstanding Project Award: Atlantis Resources – MeyGen

Outstanding Service Award: Wood

Sustainable Development Award: SP Energy Networks - Future Intelligent Transmission Network Substation (FITNESS)

Rising Star Award: Virginia Ruiz Albacete

