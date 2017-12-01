Scottish train station is the least used in the UK

Barry Links station in Angus had just 24 recorded passengers in 2016/17.

A train station in Scotland is the least used across the whole of the UK.

Barry Links station in Angus had just 24 passengers travel to or leave from the station in 2016/17, according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

The station has just two trains that call there each day. It is unmanned and offers no facilities.

Breich in west Lothian was the third least used with just 48 passengers over a year and Kildonan in the Highland's came in at number five on the least used with 76 passengers.

Trains only stop at Kildonan station on request and only three trains per day call at Breich.

Glasgow Central was the most used Scottish train station, with 32,060,134 passengers per year. It is also the second most used in the UK outside of London.

And Edinburgh Waverley welcomed 22,582,342 passengers.

The most used station in the UK was London Waterloo, for the ninth year running.

More than 99 million passengers used the station which is up by more than 250,000 from 2015/16.

Least used Scottish stations

Barry Links - 22

Breich - 48

Kildonan - 76

Golf Street - 104

Scotscalder - 200

Beasdale - 312

Duncraig - 348

Altnabreac - 356

Locheilside - 372

Culrain - 372

