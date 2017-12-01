Police search for parents of toddler found alone in Wigan

Police searching for the parents or guardians of a toddler who was found alone in Wigan.

The youngster - who is thought to be two or three year's old - walked into a shop on Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince, Wigan at around 4.20pm on Friday.

Police are hoping the public can help to reunite the toddler with his parents or guardians as soon as possible.

He is currently being cared for by officers at a police station.

The little boy was appropriately dressed for the cold weather but has not been reported missing. He is currently playing in the police station after having a little nap. He obviously must be scared however and just wants to go home. We are very keen to hear from anyone who may know who this boy is and where he has come from. Inspector Nicola Williams from Greater Manchester Police

The boy is white with mousey brown hair, he is wearing a black tracksuit with grey trainers and a khaki green coat and blue bobble hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1336 of 01/12/17.