Nicola Sturgeon: Brexit deal must 'limit the damage'

STV

Theresa May urged to agree a transition period in the single market and customs union.

Negotiate: Sturgeon against Britain leaving EU.
Scotland's First Minister has called on the UK Government to negotiate a Brexit deal that "limits the damage as much as possible".

Nicola Sturgeon said Prime Minister Theresa May should agree to a transition period inside the single market and customs union.

She also said transition must not just be a two-year postponement of "falling over a Brexit cliff edge".

Ms Sturgeon called on the EU and UK Government to confirm citizens' rights even if talks in the next ten days fail to progress sufficiently to move on to trade negotiations.

She said Mrs May must accept the "enormous folly" of hoping that a trade deal with the US could replace the trade, jobs and investment lost by taking Britain out of the EU single market and the customs union.

Ms Sturgeon added it is time to banish language that "characterises the EU as our enemy" and approach the next phase of talks in a spirit of co-operation and solidarity.

She remains "firmly opposed" to Britain leaving the EU, describing Brexit as a "monumental act of social, economic and diplomatic harm".

Writing in The Guardian, the First Minister added: "But if Brexit is to happen, then it must happen in a way that limits the damage as much as possible."

"It must happen in a way that limits the damage as much as possible."
Nicola Sturgeon

She said decisions so far have been taken in the interests of "appeasing Tory Brexiter backbenchers" but added that it is now time for the economy to come first.

European Council president Donald Tusk has given Mrs May until Monday to come forward with an improved offer on the terms of the UK's withdrawal, including the "divorce bill" and future citizens' rights, as well as the Irish border, if there is to be progress at the December summit.

In her article, Ms Sturgeon wrote: "The Prime Minister needs to come away from the EU summit with a clear agreement to move into trade talks and a clear statement that transition will mean remaining in the single market and the customs union - nothing less.

"Warm words and cryptic soundbites will not suffice when companies are beginning to make real decisions that will impact on people's jobs. And that transition must not be simply a two year postponement of falling over a Brexit cliff edge. It is an opportunity to recognise a better way forward."

She said in the new year, the Scottish Government will publish updated analysis that sets out the benefits of the single market, and the impact of choosing not to be in the single market.

"The Prime Minister needs to come away from the EU summit with a clear agreement."
Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister wrote: "While it isn't perfect, the single market protects workers and environmental rights; allows us to work, study, and live in other countries; brings investment; and at a stroke solves the challenges on the island of Ireland. It is without a doubt still, after all these months, the best way forward.

"Scotland did not vote to leave the EU. The decision is one that many in Scotland have not reconciled ourselves to, and cannot.

"As we head into another year of Brexit talks, it's time to banish the language that characterises the EU as our enemy, and instead approach the next phase of talks in a spirit of cooperation and solidarity of benefit to us all."

