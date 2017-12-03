  • STV
  • MySTV

New SPA chairwoman says Police Scotland not in crisis

STV

Susan Deacon takes up the post at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Monday.

Susan Deacon: Challenges ahead.
Susan Deacon: Challenges ahead. STV

The new chairwoman of Scotland's police watchdog has said she takes issue with the notion that the country's police service is in crisis.

Former Labour health minister Susan Deacon takes up the post at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Monday and said there are challenges ahead to make the organisation one that people can have trust and confidence in.

Her appointment comes at a troubled time for Police Scotland, which has been hit by the loss of some of its most senior officers in recent months.

Scotland's top police officer, chief constable Phil Gormley, was placed on "special leave" in September as allegations of gross misconduct are investigated.

Meanwhile, assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins was one of four officers suspended last month as part of a probe into criminal and misconduct allegations which involved a further two officers being placed on restricted duties.

Ms Deacon succeeds Andrew Flanagan, who quit as SPA chairman following concerns over governance and transparency at the organisation, alongside criticism of his leadership.

She said: "I have to take issue with the notion that our police service itself is in crisis. Policing is continuing in Scotland.

"I, for one, do not doubt for a minute the challenges that lie ahead both in terms of taking forward and developing our police service, but also in making sure there is an SPA that the public, politicians and others can have trust and confidence in."

"I have to take issue with the notion that our police service itself is in crisis."
Susan Deacon

She added: "I think there are many practical improvements which can and should be made about the way the authority does its business.

"There have been several reports done on this and changes are already under way but i want to accelerate the pace of that change.

"I want the authority to engage much more with the many different organisations and interests that all have a view and a part to play in shaping policing in Scotland.

"Working with local authorities is particularly important.

"I think the Scottish Parliament has taken a lot of interest in how the SPA works but much of that has been critical.

"Going forward, I would like to see us having a much more open dialogue about policing in Scotland because that what really matters."

Mr Higgins, who was the head of armed policing in Scotland, and Mr Gormley deny any wrongdoing.

Ms Deacon said she would not comment on individual cases.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.