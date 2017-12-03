New SPA chairwoman says Police Scotland not in crisis

Susan Deacon takes up the post at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Monday.

The new chairwoman of Scotland's police watchdog has said she takes issue with the notion that the country's police service is in crisis.

Former Labour health minister Susan Deacon takes up the post at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Monday and said there are challenges ahead to make the organisation one that people can have trust and confidence in.

Her appointment comes at a troubled time for Police Scotland, which has been hit by the loss of some of its most senior officers in recent months.

Scotland's top police officer, chief constable Phil Gormley, was placed on "special leave" in September as allegations of gross misconduct are investigated.

Meanwhile, assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins was one of four officers suspended last month as part of a probe into criminal and misconduct allegations which involved a further two officers being placed on restricted duties.

Ms Deacon succeeds Andrew Flanagan, who quit as SPA chairman following concerns over governance and transparency at the organisation, alongside criticism of his leadership.

She said: "I have to take issue with the notion that our police service itself is in crisis. Policing is continuing in Scotland.

"I, for one, do not doubt for a minute the challenges that lie ahead both in terms of taking forward and developing our police service, but also in making sure there is an SPA that the public, politicians and others can have trust and confidence in."

She added: "I think there are many practical improvements which can and should be made about the way the authority does its business.

"There have been several reports done on this and changes are already under way but i want to accelerate the pace of that change.

"I want the authority to engage much more with the many different organisations and interests that all have a view and a part to play in shaping policing in Scotland.

"Working with local authorities is particularly important.

"I think the Scottish Parliament has taken a lot of interest in how the SPA works but much of that has been critical.

"Going forward, I would like to see us having a much more open dialogue about policing in Scotland because that what really matters."

Mr Higgins, who was the head of armed policing in Scotland, and Mr Gormley deny any wrongdoing.

Ms Deacon said she would not comment on individual cases.

