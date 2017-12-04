News Stand: 'You let the Dugs out', Arrears of a clown

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday December 12.

News Stand: 04/12/2017

Today's The Scottish Sun says 'You Let The Dugs Out' as Kezia evicted from jungle.

The Daily Record has Arrears Of A Clown as castle-owning Tory owes council tax debt.

The Press and Journal says Weekly care home fee could hit £1,000.

The National says Growth report will underline case for Indy.

The Times of Scotland says Brexit deal 90% there, says senior EU official.

And finally The Herald says SNP threatens to throw Brexit into deeper crisis.

