New test for learner drivers as changes come into force

The practical will no longer include a turn in the road or reverse around the corner.

Driving: The new test will be in place from Monday. PA

Driving tests have come on a long way since they were first introduced across the UK in 1935.

In the latest changes to the practical test, which have come into force this week, the traditional skills of reversing around the corner and turning in the road have now been dropped.

It will allow more time on the test to assess higher risk manoeuvres, the Driver and Vehicles Standards Agency (DVSA) says, and will make Britain's roads safer.

Instead a new requirement involves the candidate pulling up on the right hand side of the road, reversing for two car lengths and then rejoining traffic.

This has caused a stir among some driving instructors who say this contradicts Highway Code 239, which states you must not park facing the flow of traffic.

Martin Owens, DVSA operations manager for Scotland, insisted these changes are more in line with modern driving.

On top of the new manoeuvre, candidates also spend more than half the test following instructions on a satnav.

"Most drivers now use a satnav", Mr Owens explained. "And many new cars have one built in. So we wanted the new test to reflect that."

Parking on the right hand side of the road is something which the DVLA think reflects modern driving.

"That is a realistic test of the candidate's ability," he said.

"The candidate will be asked to pull up on the right hand side of the road, reverse for a short distance and move away again.

"It test the candidate's all round observation and their ability to plan and anticipate the actions of others. We have to do everything to assess their ability."

While the changes have been viewed as controversial, Mr Owens said it is no different from the conversation around other changes which have been introduced.

"The most effective comparison is when we started testing candidates on national speed limit roads several years ago - that was viewed as high risk," he said.

"That's been a part of the test for years, we do that on a daily basis without incident.

"I'm confident this will be the same."

Road safety experts have welcomed the changes despite the disputed new manoeuvres as they will now give drivers a more realistic assessment of their driving ability in line with the technology used today.

Driving instructor Mervyn Cobb thinks there are pros and cons to the changes.

"I wouldn't say I'm a big fan of parking on the right hand side," he said.

"But in reality, it is something that people have to do to find parking in residential areas.

"The biggest issue I'd say is coming out of the space at night, when your headlights would be shining at oncoming traffic."

Even though the old manoeuvres will no longer be tested, Mr Cobb believes he will still teach them as he views them as important driving skills.

He added: "In the 11 years I've been doing this, I've noticed it's getting harder and harder to pass your test the first time.

"A huge part of it now is just keeping a grip on your nerves."

Additional reporting by Ben Philip.

