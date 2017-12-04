Toys R Us to shut four Scottish stores with jobs at risk

Branches in Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Kirkcaldy, Livingston are due to shut in spring 2018.

Toys R Us: Dozens of jobs likely to be lost (file pic). PA

Toys R Us has revealed plans to close four of its 11 Scottish stores, threatening dozens of jobs.

Branches in Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Kirkcaldy, Livingston are due to shut in spring 2018.

Three others in Stirling, Dundee and Glasgow will remain open but may be downsized.

The company has struggled to compete with online retailers and intends to shut 26 UK stores in total.

Up to 800 people could lose their jobs and Toys R Us said redundancies are likely.

Managing director Steve Knights said: "Like many retailers in today's market environment, we need to transform our business so that we have a platform that can better meet customers' evolving needs."

Toys R Us made a £500,000 operating loss on sales of £418m last year.

Mr Knights said the business intends to move away from the warehouse-style stores it opened in the 1980s and 1990s.

"While successful in the early days, they are too big and expensive to run in the current retail environment," Mr Knights added.

"The business has been loss-making in recent years and so we need to take strong and decisive action to accelerate the transformation."

All 26 stores will remain open through Christmas and New Year.

Affected Toys R Us branches in Scotland

Aberdeen Kittybrewster (close)

East Kilbride (close)

Kirkcaldy (close)

Livingston (close)

Glasgow Helen Street (downsize)

Dundee (downsize)

Stirling (downsize)

