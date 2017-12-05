News Stand: Brexit deal fall-out after unionist veto
Today's front pages are dominated by Brexit news after DUP scuppered May/EU deal.
Today's newspaper front pages are dominated by the fall-out from Monday's Brexit deal talks that broke down over Irish border disagreement.
The National says No Excuses: Scotland must now have its own deal.
The Herald says Brexit deal 'risks breaking Britain'.
The Guardian says DUP wrecks May's Brexit deal.
The Times of Scotland says May fights to save Brexit deal after Unionist veto.
The Daily Record has Hammer blow in family's fight for justice.
And finally The Press and Journal says 'Babies will die in GP shake-up'.
