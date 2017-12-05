News Stand: Brexit deal fall-out after unionist veto

Today's front pages are dominated by Brexit news after DUP scuppered May/EU deal.

News Stand: 05/12/2017

Today's newspaper front pages are dominated by the fall-out from Monday's Brexit deal talks that broke down over Irish border disagreement.

The National says No Excuses: Scotland must now have its own deal.

The Herald says Brexit deal 'risks breaking Britain'.

The Guardian says DUP wrecks May's Brexit deal.

The Times of Scotland says May fights to save Brexit deal after Unionist veto.

The Daily Record has Hammer blow in family's fight for justice.

And finally The Press and Journal says 'Babies will die in GP shake-up'.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.