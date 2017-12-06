Number of prisoners abusing 'legal highs' on the rise

Inspectors say situation is putting strain on staff and causing fears for safety of inmates.

A rising number of prisoners are abusing legal highs in Scottish jails, a watchdog has warned.

The situation is putting strain on staff and causing fears for the safety of inmates, according to HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS).

Inspectors raised their concerns about the drugs - officially known as new psychoactive substances (NPS) - following a visit to HMP Shotts.

In a newly published report, they said: "Prisoners and staff informed us that they were anxious about the unpredictable behaviour which the use of NPS led to, creating heightened concerns about personal safety and well-being.

"It should be noted that this is not an emerging issue solely within HMP Shotts, it is one that is becoming more evident in a number of Scottish prisons."

HMIPS said the increasing use of NPS, which were banned in 2016, threatens to undermine work to make Shotts safer.

"The management were aware of the recent increase in the number of prisoners who required to be cared for under the influence of NPS and were concerned about its potential impact," inspectors reported.

"It is not clear if SPS, at a corporate level, have a plan in place to measure, mitigate and evaluate the potential impact of NPS on prison order and stability."

HMIPS warned about the impact NPS have had on English prisons, where the problem is already well established.

It comes after footage emerged of a prisoner at HMP Addiewell passed out after apparently taking a legal high known as Spice.

Officers at the same prison were taken to hospital after accidentally inhaling the same drug in August.

Despite concerns about the use of NPS, HMIPS said HMP Shotts was a "calm and well-ordered" prison, where prisoners feel safe.

