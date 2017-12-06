News Stand: Orphanage horror, Time to stop hard Brexit

Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, December 6.

News Stand: 06/12/2017

Today's Daily Record has Inquiry into orphanage horrors.

The National says Now is the time to stop hard Brexit.

The Herald has Fears for students as 9% pay rise imposed on colleges.

The Press and Journal says Oil crew evacuate over fear of storm of Storm Caroline.

The Scottish Daily Express says Scots NHS in nursing crisis.

And finally The Times of Scotland says MoD bans Hammond from using its planes.

